A neighbourhood in Scotland had almost 200 Covid-19 cases in the last week.
A new reporting tool from the Scottish government shows a breakdown of neighbourhood coronavirus cases in council areas.
The data tool shows Covid-19 hotspots where cases the rate would be above 100 per 100,000 population and where there has been fewer than 30 per 100,000 population.
For example, Scotland had 4,551 positive cases in the last seven days with 83.3 cases per 100,000 population.
However, council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,224 positive cases which works out at 193.3 per 100,000 people.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon warns Scots more coronavirus restrictions may be imminent
The two areas with the least cases are Shetland Islands and Orkney Islands, who both had 0 cases of the virus over the last seven days.
Here are the 10 neighbourhoods with the most cases of Covid-19
10. Glasgow City - Baillieston East - 30 cases - 7,128 population
9. Glasgow City - City Centre West - 30 cases - 5,676 population
8. Glasgow City - Garrowhill East and Swinton - 35 cases - 4,177 population
7. Aberdeen City - Old Aberdeen - 36 cases - 4,255 population
6. City of Edinburgh - Blaeberry Hill and East Whitburn - 41 cases - 5,971 population
5. City of Edinburgh - Old Town, Princes Street and Leith Street - 43 cases - 6,689 populaton
4. City of Edinburgh - Meadows and Southside - 58 cases - 8,441 populaton
3. City of Edinburgh - Marchmount East and Sciennes - 79 cases - 4,844 populaton
2. Glasgow City - City Centre East - 98 cases - 10,486 populaton
1. Newington and Dalkieth Road - 189 cases - 6,519 population
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.