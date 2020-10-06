When it comes to sport in Scotland, the Montrose Magpies might not be a name you’re familiar with.

But if you know any young fans of a certain boy wizard, then it won’t be too long before you are.

The Angus town has been declared home to the fictional Quidditch team in celebration of a new book from Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Quidditch Through The Ages, which is a guide to the wizard’s favourite sport.

But while Montrose being declared an “Honorary Quidditch Town” is a bit of fun, and, of course, a good marketing ploy for the new book, the town’s other team - Montrose FC - is hoping a little bit of the magic might rub off on it.

Club secretary of the League One side, Brian Petrie, said: “We were a little surprised to hear about this, as we thought we were the only team in the town – however, we are always on the lookout for players who can fly down the wing, do wizardry with the ball or generally add a bit of magic to a matchday.”

A further two Scottish towns have also been given Quidditch teams.

Portree has been awarded the Pride of Portree, while Wigtown is now home to the Wigtown Wanderers.

The towns have each been presented with a decorative banner feature gold Quidditch hoops and the town’s newly created team crest.

For the Montrose Magpies, this is described as a “sleek design with a black and white magpie”.

The Provost of Angus, Ronnie Proctor MBE, was presented with the banner at a small, socially distanced presentation yesterday, alongside two young Harry Potter fans.

Mr Proctor said: “As Provost of Angus I am delighted that Montrose is recognised as an Honorary Quidditch Town.

“Harry Potter’s favourite sport Quidditch brings joy to children and adults across the world, and this decorative banner, emblazoned with the town’s team colours, shows our support for our beloved Quidditch team.”

Fern (10) and Euan (6), pupils from Lochside Primary, said they were delighted with the town’s new status.

Fern said: “I’m obsessed with Harry Potter and dream of playing Quidditch, so I’m really happy to find out that I now live in an Honorary Quidditch Town.

“I loved visiting the sign and it’s great that Montrose has been honoured in this way.”

The banner will be on display at the visitor centre of the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Montrose Basin Wildlife Reserve.

Joanna Peaker, assistant manager at the visitor centre, said: “Magpies are among the most recent additions to the long list of breeding birds recorded at Montrose Basin so we’re delighted to have been asked to get involved.

“I hope this will inspire more people to discover the magnificent range of wetland wildlife that can be found on the Basin.

“The banner is proudly displayed outside the visitor centre where anyone can see it during opening hours. We’d like to remind anyone planning to come in to the centre to book online at scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk/montrosebasin before they visit.”

Honorary Quidditch town presentations will continue to take place across the UK and Ireland over the next three days to mark Tuesday’s release of the book.

A total of eleven towns and villages will receive the honour, with others including Appleby, Ballycastle, Caerphilly, Falmouth, Holyhead, Kenmare, Tutshill and Wimborne.

A spokesman from Bloomsbury Publishing said: “We’re really proud to recognise Montrose as an Honorary Quidditch Town alongside ten other towns and villages across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Quidditch captured the imaginations of children and adults across the world, and the new book Quidditch Through the Ages, beautifully illustrated by Emily Gravett, is a magical companion for those who want to immerse themselves in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

“Harry Potter fans can now unearth the real-life towns and villages inspiring the names of Quidditch teams and we ask anyone planning a visit to Montrose to first check national and local travel guidance on coronavirus to ensure their visit is made safely.

“For communities that are currently experiencing stricter measures, we encourage people to support their favourite Quidditch team virtually by visiting the official Harry Potter fan club, Wizarding World.”

Quidditch Through the Ages Illustrated Edition is released tomorrow in aid of Comic Relief and Lumos, priced £25.