A Scottish sub-postmaster was sent to prison, lost their home and their marriage as a result of the Horizon computing scandal, MPs have heard.

Gavin Newlands, SNP MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North, told the House of Commons his constituent's life was "in tatters".

Sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting after the Horizon IT system was introduced to Post Office branches in 1999.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has now contacted 73 Scots convicted over the fiasco, asking them if they want to have their cases reviewed.

Speaking during an urgent question on the scandal, which has affected hundreds of people across the country, Mr Newlands demanded to know who was being held responsible.

Addressing junior business minister Paul Scully, he said: "This has been a dreadful affair during which neither the Post Office nor this Government have covered themselves in glory.

"My constituent was sent to prison as a result of Horizon issues, was forced to sell their family home,as a result of which it ld to a marriage breakdown.

"Yet in a letter to me, the Government stated it had no plans to prosecute anyone involved as it involved a number of decision-makers.

"My constituent's life is in tatters. Who is going to be held responsible?"

The minister replied: "I know...some names have been recommended to the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] to discuss and investigate themselves."

SNP MP Martyn Day urged the 73 sub-postmasters in Scotland who have been contacted by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission to respond to the authority.

He said: "I would urge the the 73 Scottish cases whose convictions may be unsafe as a result of this injustice, which was overseen by consecutive Labour, Tory and Lib Dem ministers, to contact the Scottish criminal cases review.

"As a matter of urgency will the minister, with his predecessors, write a cross party letter to the justice for subpostmasters Alliance apologizing for the parts they have played in this saga?"

Mr Scully did not agree to acknowledge government failings, but said: "I echo [Mr Day's] call for people to to make sure they are in touch if they believe that their convictions are not safe because the Post Office is determined to make sure that as they look back and review those 900 prosecutions. Anybody that they feel as part of that Horizon process, they will be in contact with, they're committed to being in contact."

Mr Scully said the Government recognises the Horizon “dispute” has had a “hugely damaging effect” on the lives of sub-postmasters and their families, adding: “Its repercussions are still being felt today.”

The Post Office last week conceded 44 appeals by former sub-postmasters to overturn convictions linked to the scandal.

Mr Scully said the Post Office’s decision was an “important milestone” before telling the Commons: “The Post Office continues to co-operate fully with the CCRC (Criminal Cases Review Commission) and are in the process of reviewing about 900 historical prosecutions.

“Should they find any new information which may cast doubt on the safety of a conviction, they’ve confirmed they will disclose that information to the person who is convicted.”