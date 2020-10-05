NICOLA Sturgeon has a lot to deal with when covering here daily coronavirus briefings.

Inevitably there will be slips of the tongue.

It has emerged that the First Minister can't help calling Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid'.

She did it for a second time on Monday as pressure grows on the SNP MP to quit after doing an 800-mile round trip to Parliament while suffering coronavirus symptoms.

And now it has become the subject of a lampoon by Scots comic Janey Godley.

On Friday, the First Minister used the term when she first knew Ms Ferrier had flouted coronavirus restrictions.

She said at the time: "The first I knew about Margaret Covid, er, Margaret Ferrier having Covid was yesterday afternoon. I think people can imagine my reaction to hearing that."

And it seems to have stuck.

Apparently, Nicola Sturgeon keeps accidently referring to Margaret Ferrier as Margaret "Covid" 😂🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/uV3ylKimp0 — News Addict (@addicted2newz) October 5, 2020

She made the same gaffe at today's press conference, stating: "Patrick Grady (the SNP chief whip) and the SNP didn't know last Monday or Tuesday that Margaret Covid had suspected or then confirmed Covid."

Twitter users teased the First Minister over he slip of the tongue, with one saying: "Margaret Covid. OMG this is so funny. I think this name will stick."

In Janey Godley's lampoon she says: "What a weekend it's been. I dreamt I kept on calling Margaret Ferrier, Margaret Covid. Ah, I've been like this since March, my head's puggled.

"Margaret Covid, Margaret Covid. Frank, get the door. I want a wee lie doon."

Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP Margaret Ferrier admitted on Thursday she had travelled to London while awaiting results for a Covid-19 test, and back to Glasgow after the screening showed she was positive, both by train.

Ms Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures have called for her to go, but the MP remained silent over the weekend about her future.

The First Minister announced on Twitter she had told Ms Ferrier, who she described as a friend, she should step down.

Ms Sturgeon's first slip of the tongue at the briefing on Friday, came when she denounced Ms Ferrier’s conduct and said she believed she should step down as an MP.

The First Minister repeated her appeal to the MP on Monday, while defending her party’s handling of the case, saying it had “acted to the maximum of what we can do”.

Ms Ferrier had the whip removed when her trips became public.