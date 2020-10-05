Donald Trump's doctors have said the president "may not be entirely out of the woods" as he prepares to leave hospital.

The president met all requirements for discharge and has not had a fever in 72 hours.

Donald Trump announced he was leaving hospital this evening after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

He is to receive a fifth dose of Remdesivir in The White House.

The US President made the announcement on Twitter and urged his followers not to be afraid of Covid or "let it dominate your life."

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He said: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.

"Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life.

"We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.

"I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

In a tweet sent around the same time, Mr Trump addressed the backlash he received for leaving the hospital to visit "fans".

He said: "It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President.

"If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!"