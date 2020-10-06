SCOTLAND’S Finance Secretary will today join forces with her counterparts across the UK in demanding “more flexibility and funding” from Westminster to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kate Forbes, along with Welsh Finance Secretary Rebecca Evans and Northern Ireland’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy, will today call on the UK Government for support for “immediate needs”.

The plea comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak cancelled his autumn budget – while fears remain over the withdrawal of the job retention furlough scheme.

All three devolved finance ministers will address legislatures to make the case for additional funding or flexibility around what they can borrow in order to respond to the pandemic.

Ms Forbes will make a statement to MSPs today – setting out the impact of the delayed UK Government budget will have on Scotland’s finances.

She said: “We are taking this joint step to convey the depth of our concern about the cancellation of the UK Government’s autumn budget.

“The devolved administrations have done much to support businesses, communities and individuals through the pandemic, but the UK Government decides on the size of our budgets and holds most of the financial levers, so it is essential that they take further action.

“We urgently need more flexibility and funding to meet the immediate needs and clarity in order to plan for the coming year. Today we will use our collective voice to lay out these requirements.”

Previously, Ms Forbes claimed the extra powers and allowing devolved governments to borrow more would "not cost the UK Government a penny" and labelled Westminster's stance in rejecting earlier calls for help as "disappointing".

Speaking on a visit to Edinburgh during the summer, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, said that by providing UK-wide support, “we’re better able to weather the storm of the Covid crisis”.

In June, Ms Forbes drew up UK-wide £80 billion proposals to help the recovery – including incentives for low carbon projects and new fiscal rules which prioritise economic growth over reducing the deficit during times of crisis.

The Scottish Government has announced a £500 grant to support those on low incomes who are having to self isolate during the pandemic – which will be administered by the Scottish Welfare Fund.