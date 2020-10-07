IT isn’t every month that a seminal book celebrates its half century. But this month, The Female Eunuch, Germaine Greer’s cortisone-charged polemic on feminism, holds that honour.

No man could describe it as an easy read.

I approached the prose like following a lighted fuse toward an inexorable explosion. Only to discover the explosion was on every page.

An older female friend gave me the book, after a post-coital cigarette. (Yes, smoking was the lesser transgression in the 1990s.)

It opened up, for me, a vista of understanding.

I was 19 and about to embark on higher education. It was also, what I discreetly call, ‘The time of my mischief,’ or my Mrs Robinson phase.

My experience of women could have been very different without the book.

My father had no female friends. He liked women well enough, but his self-styled braggadocio, hampered any attempts at enduring friendships.

He also bemoaned the passing of an age when couples met, or collided, when women dropped luggage on train station platforms. In other words, the improbable movie plotlines of his youth.

I was also lucky, because my mother’s friends were bright and confident women. I understood that cutting myself off from one half of humanity might limit my life.

Many, myself included, complacently considered great progress to have been made. Women weren’t content to be the wind beneath any man’s wings, but blazed their own trails across career firmaments.

But the Me Too movement blew apart public illusions on private behaviour too long tolerated.

This July a remarkable woman bowed out four days before her 90th birthday: blues singer Annie Ross.

She was the subject of my play, staged in London a few years back. A Scot, by birth and temperament, Annie had a ferocious personality that proved women were not the weaker sex, but can be a species deadlier than the male.

I told her if The Titanic had been named The Annie Ross it would never have sunk.

I reread The Female Eunuch this week, with a fresh eye and new understanding. Greer was never blaming men.

She was suggesting corrective action for a damaged structure. Women shouldn’t seek equality but demand a much better goal. For themselves, and for men. An objective so disarmingly simple we had to complicate it, didn’t we?

Until all human relationships are sustained by mutual support aren’t we all eunuchs in a diminishing field of play?

Brian McGeachan is an author and playwright. His books include They Rose Again and The Cardinal. His plays include Twisted and The Johnny Thomson Story