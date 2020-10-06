Cineworld has announced that it will temporarily close all of its 101 sites across the country, and Cineworld-owned Picturehouse will shut 26 across the UK. 

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets.”

On Friday, the release of Bond film No Time To Die was delayed for the second time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Cineworld said: “Without these new releases, Cineworld cannot provide customers in both the US and the UK – the company’s primary markets – with the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theatres against the backdrop of Covid-19.”

We look at every Cineworld and Picturehouse cinema closing in Scotland: 

Cineworld

Aberdeen – Queens Links

Aberdeen – Union Square

Edinburgh

Dundee

Falkirk

Glasgow – IMAX at GSC

Glasgow – Parkhead

Glasgow – Renfrew Street

Glasgow – Silverburn

Picturehouse

Edinburgh – Cameo