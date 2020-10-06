NICOLA Sturgeon's husband has admitted sending leaked messages appearing to back police and prosecution action against Alex Salmond, it has been reported.

The Daily Record said Peter Murrell, who is the SNP's chief executive, had confirmed the veracity of the WhatsApp messages.

However, he is said to regret their wording.

Police previously launched an investigation into the possible unlawful disclosure of the material.

Former SNP Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill, the MP for East Lothian, claimed he was sent the messages anonymously and had passed them to prosecutors and a Holyrood inquiry.

The messages appear to show Mr Murrell backing prosecution action against Mr Salmond in January 2019, the month he won a civil legal battle against Ms Sturgeon’s government and was separately charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

The first reads: “Totally agree folk should be asking the police questions... report now with the PF on charges which leaves police twiddling their thumbs. So good time to be pressurising them. Would be good to know Met looking at events in London.”

The second message reads: “TBH the more fronts he is having to firefight on the better for all complainers. So CPS action would be a good thing.”

The Record reported that Mr Murrell's position on the first message is that he wanted individuals to direct any questions they had to the police.

Meanwhile, in the second he meant that all allegations should be investigated.

Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson previously pressed Ms Sturgeon over the messages at First Minister's Questions.

Ms Davidson later wrote to Mr Murrell demanding answers.

Mr Salmond had launched a judicial review against the Government after it held a sexual misconduct probe into him in 2018 following complaints about his time as First Minister.

He had the exercise set aside by showing the probe was “tainted by apparent bias” because the investigating official had been in prior contact with his accusers.

His Court of Session victory left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs, and a Holyrood inquiry is now investigating how the Government bungled the probe and legal case.

Shortly after Mr Salmond won his civil action, he was charged with sexual assault, which led to a criminal trial earlier this year at which he was acquitted on all 13 counts.

His supporters have since claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy by senior figures in the SNP who wanted to stop him making a political comeback and rivalling Ms Sturgeon.