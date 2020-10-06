Pressure is further mounting on MP Margaret Ferrier after she gave a church reading while displaying Covid-19 symptoms according to reports.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP Margaret Ferrier admitted on Thursday she had travelled to London while awaiting results for a Covid-19 test, and back to Glasgow after the screening showed she was positive, both by train.

Police also confirmed that they were carrying out an investigation into the coronavirus breaches of the MP.

The Daily Record reported that Ferrier gave a church reading at St Mungo's in Townhead 24 hours after she began to develop virus symptoms.

The MP has been accused of taking a “deliberate gamble” with people’s health and putting lives at risks.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon described her actions as "selfish and dangerous".

Speaking to the Daily Record she said: “Not even a place of worship was safe from this MP’s selfish and dangerous actions.

“There is no end to Margaret Ferrier’s recklessness. The SNP must terminate her membership and resign her seat.”

Ms Ferrier said in a statement on Thursday there was “no excuse” for her actions, as she said she had travelled to the House of Commons while awaiting test results and returned home – both by train – after she had been told she was positive.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is among those calling for her to stand down as an MP, describing her actions as “dangerous and indefensible”.

Sturgeon said she had made it “crystal clear” in a call with Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip withdrawn by the SNP, she should resign her seat following the “monumental” error of judgment.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has also urged Ms Ferrier to resign to save her “self-respect and dignity”.

“Margaret has to respect the fact there’s been a breach of trust between her and the electorate,” he said.

“She has to preserve her own self-respect and dignity and do the honourable thing.

“A failure to resign on her own terms means she will face a parliamentary standards inquiry. Nobody knows where that will go but she runs the risk of having her fate being taken out of her hands.”