DOUGLAS Ross has revealed he switches off from politics by watching videos of cows online.

The farmer and leader of the Scottish Conservatives was speaking at the virtual Conservative conference this morning.

While revealing he is a twin, the MP also admitted he enjoys watching bovine videos on Youtube as a way to relax.

Asked by former party leader Ruth Davidson if the rumours about cow videos were true, he said: " I went to America once to watch a big cow show and I could see them filming it all, so I went back to Scotland after that and I thought well I can watch the show I’ve just been to.

“Now I can just get up YouTube, punch in 'Toronto winter dairy fair' or something and see the best cows anywhere in the world paraded right in front of video screen.”

The MP for Moray also said lawn mowing was a big pastime, and he was "very proud" of his grass cutting.

He said: "That's my thing.

“I remember Jackson Carlaw telling me about five or 10 years ago that I had to stop putting so much of my grass cutting on Facebook because it was a bit sad, but I was so proud of my grass cutting.”

Mr Ross, who is also a professional referee, confirmed he will be covering the England v Wales international friendly match on Thursday night at Wembley.

Earlier this week, Mr Ross warned that the case for independence in Scotland was now being made "more effectively in London than it ever could be in Edinburgh".

Her later said that the message was supposed to be a "wake-up call" and to urge his colleagues to stop being 'defeatist' and 'disinterested'.

In his conversation with Ruth Davidson today, Mr Ross also said his favourite karaoke song was 'Whole Again' by girl group Atomic Kitten.

He said: " “Atomic Kitten is world-leading and Whole Again will never be replaced as the top song for karaoke for anything, it’s on repeat in my car the whole time."