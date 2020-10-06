Cineworld have offered an update to Unlimited Cardholders following the decision to temporarily shut the doors of all its UK theatres.

Cineworld said it would close 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and issues for the industry.

On Friday, the Bond film No Time To Die was delayed for the second time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cineworld have now sent an email to all Unlimited Cardholders informing them on their options going forward when the cinema is closed.

An Unlimited Card allows paying customers to watch as many films as they wish each month and has differing degrees of benefits depending on the time the card has been held for.

Customers can also get access to Unlimited Screenings showing films before their release date in the UK.

In an update to Unlimited customers, they wrote: "It’s with great sadness that we are getting in touch to let you know that all Cineworld cinemas across the UK and Ireland will be temporarily closed from Friday (October 9) until further notice.

"We are sure you are wondering what this means for your Unlimited membership, so we wanted to give you an update. As per the last time we closed temporarily, your membership will continue in line with the Unlimited membership terms.

If you pay for your Unlimited membership monthly, please be assured that we’ll not be taking any Unlimited payments during the closure. Some payments may still be taken in the next few days for direct debit requests which have already been issued. You will not lose any prepaid time as we will credit you and reduce your first monthly fee(s) when we re-open accordingly.

"If you prefer, we will be happy to refund in full payments taken in October, provided that you have not used your Unlimited card this month. If you wish to have your October payment refunded, you can give us a call on 0333 003 3444 before Friday when our call centre temporarily closes, or get in contact via email on customer.services@cineworld.co.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have paid for your membership annually upfront, your membership will be extended by the period of closure (with no further charge) and you will be able to continue enjoying your membership for that extended period once our cinemas are open again.

"Membership terms will continue while we are closed, so if you are currently a red card holder and your anniversary comes during the closure period, you will be upgraded to black card so your Premium Membership will be ready to use as soon as we re-open.

"We are still open until close of play Thursday 8 October, so you have a few more days to redeem your free regular popcorn & free regular nachos (uploaded to your Unlimited card) and the free IMAX uplift code we emailed you last Friday. If you don’t get a chance to redeem your freebies by then, don’t worry! We will extend the offers by 3 weeks from our re-opening date for all active members with a Direct Debit set up."