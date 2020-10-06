Two new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 800 new positive cases were announced today - 13.2% of people newly tested.
The Scottish Government announced that 262 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon rules out return of lockdown
Of the new cases, there are 303 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 164 in Lothian and 167 in Lanarkshire.
25 people are in intensive care.
Ms Sturgeon said 33,706 people have now tested positive in Scotland.
A total of 2,532 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
