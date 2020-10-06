SCOTLAND will not be thrown back into a lockdown "even on a temporary basis", Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The First Minister will announce “additional targeted steps” that will be taken by the Scottish Government tomorrow after her Cabinet has been unable to reach a decision this morning.
But Ms Sturgeon said it was clear that action “over and above” the current restrictions is needed to bring the virus back under control.
Speaking at her daily media briefing, Ms Sturgeon confirmed she is “not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis”.
She added that the Scottish Government is “not about to impose travel restrictions on the entire country”, while also confirming that schools will not be closed in any additional restrictions introduced.
The First Minister said that the original lockdown cannot be repeated as it will cause additional harms.
Ms Sturgeon said: “We have to carefully balance all of the different harms being done by the pandemic.
“We must consider the considerable harm that is being done to jobs and the economy. We have to consider the wider harms to health and wellbeing.”
