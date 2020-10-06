A human rights commission has expressed “deep concerns” over the reduction and withdrawal of support for people living in Scotland who rely on care services in their own homes.

A new report by the Scottish Human Rights Commission, which reports directly to the UN on human rights issues - details how the removal of care plans during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a “direct and detrimental effect” on people’s rights.

The research highighted "dire situations" where after cuts were imposed "overnight" with some disabled and older people left to sleep in wheelchairs, or unable to get out of bed, wash or dress themselves.

The commission has called for the Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) to jointly commit to the return of care and support at pre-pandemic levels, as a minimum.

Judith Robertson, commission chairman, said: “Social care is an essential investment in realising people’s rights, particularly those of us who are disabled, older or provide unpaid care. Delivered properly, social care should enable people to access their rights to family life, health, education, employment and independent living in the community, among others.

READ MORE: Thousands of Scotland's most vulnerable hit by "invisible pandemic" of coronavirus homecare failings

“That’s why the Commission is deeply concerned about the reduction and withdrawal of social care support to people during COVID-19, and the impact this is having on their rights.

“Ultimately the Commission wants to see a social care system, based on human rights, capable of delivering the outcomes which are enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”

The concerns emerged after on the day the Herald revealed how the nation's leading care body raised concerns of an "invisible pandemic" hitting older people and the disabled after lockdown restrictions meant support packages were withdrawn.

Thousands of vulnerable Scots have been left without vital home care since lockdown due to service cuts and families fearful of the coronavirus spreading.

The umbrella group of 400 social care organisations said there was a crisis in home care, as tens of thousands of packages of support were withdrawn at the start of the pandemic with many not restored.

They say it was in part caused by local authorities and health board partnerships seeking to prioritise resource and in part by families who feared that staff going from home to home would bring in the virus.

The commission talked of "Distressing" testimony gathered from support organisations, legal representatives and others, including that of an older man with a learning disability and mental health issues found “catatonic in bed”. He lost a significant amount of weight and is facing a long recovery due to a lack of social care.