A total of 41 coronavirus cases has now been confirmed among the Western Isles community.

The health board confirmed that the cluster of cases on South Uist has continued to grow with three additional cases, as well as one confirmed case now also on North Uist.

NHS Western Isles boss Gordon Jamieson recorded a message to locals and visitors to the island.

READ MORE: The six restrictions ruled out by Nicola Sturgeon revealed

He said: "Tonight I can confirm that there are three new positive cases of Covid-19 here in the Western Isles."

However, he stressed that the recently confirmed case on North Uist had not been linked to the growing cluster on South Uist.

He added: "Two of the cases are associated with the outbreak at South Uist, and one new case in North Uist is not associated with that outbreak.

"That brings the total number of cases in the South Uist outbreak to 40, and one additional new case.

Latest update from NHSWI Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson. 2 new cases related to the current outbreak and one new case in North Uist, unrelated to the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/fNjw0XAr0c — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) October 5, 2020

"Today we launched a very helpful infection prevention and control video, which will take you through some of the very important measures that we all need to continue to take to help us to control and suppress this virus.

"I would recommend that you review that video, and carry on taking these precautionary measures.

If we all do that then we have the best chance of suppressing and controlling this outbreak.

"There are no other additional cases anywhere else in the Western Isles."