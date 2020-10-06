NICOLA Sturgeon has indicated that pubs and restaurants could face tighter restrictions under Scottish Government measures being drawn up to halt the spread of the virus.

The First Minister said her Cabinet has been unable to reach a final decision on what further restrictions are set to be rolled out to suppress Covid-19 cases spreading across Scotland. But an announcement will be made in Holyrood tomorrow afternoon.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that “additional targeted steps” are now needed to curb the second wave of coronavirus in Scotland – but stressed that school closure, a nationwide travel ban and a message for Scots to stay at home will not form part of the action plan.

With these potential restrictions ruled out, the First Minister admitted “that does bring into scope” further measures in the hospitality industry.

Currently, people are banned from visiting other Scots’ homes under nationwide restrictions, but can meet one other household, up to a maximum of six people, in pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that bars and restaurants “are the kind of places we come into contact with other people".

Nicola Sturgeon visiting an Edinburgh pub before hospitality re-opened

The First Minister added: "We have already tried to act on one of the biggest risk factors, and the toughest thing I think we will ever do, of asking people not to visit others houses.

"If we're not sure that's enough, we have to look at the other settings in which people are more likely to come together – where they're most likely to be coming into contact with large groups of other people where they could be passing it on.”