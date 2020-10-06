THE convener of a Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has expressed her disappointment and anger following internal leaks to the media.

SNP MSP Linda Fabiani insisted the committee must be trusted and has an "important job to complete".

It comes after the inquiry recently ground to a halt amid claims of “obstruction” by both Nicola Sturgeon’s government and her husband.

In a blistering statement, the committee previously said it had become “completely frustrated with the lack of evidence and, quite frankly, obstruction it is experiencing”.

Ms Fabiani had said it meant the probe “simply cannot proceed at this stage”.

She blamed a continued lack of evidence from the Scottish Government, Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon’s husband, the SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

In a new statement, she hit out at internal leaks but also said MSPs on the committee had now agreed a way forward.

She said: “I am deeply disappointed and angry that details about private discussions of the committee have made their way into the public domain. I raised this with the committee this morning.

“This committee must be trusted. Trust in process, and trust in institutions is at the heart of this inquiry and it is vital that in carrying out our work we are able to have trust in each other to help us undertake robust scrutiny of the evidence before us.

“Against this background, we have today had a comprehensive discussion about our approach to the inquiry and we are all agreed about the importance and integrity of our work and the way we carry that out.

"We have an important job to complete. I am determined that we do this.

“At our meeting today, we agreed the way forward including publishing our next batch of evidence tomorrow (Wednesday), as well as agreeing to begin evidence taking on the judicial review from late October onwards.”

Mr Salmond launched a judicial review against the Government after it held a sexual misconduct probe into him in 2018 following complaints about his time as First Minister.

He had the exercise set aside by showing the probe was “tainted by apparent bias” because the investigating official had been in prior contact with his accusers.

His Court of Session victory left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs, and a Holyrood inquiry is now investigating how the Government bungled the probe and legal case.

Shortly after Mr Salmond won his civil action, he was charged with sexual assault, which led to a criminal trial earlier this year at which he was acquitted on all 13 counts.

His supporters have since claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy by senior figures in the SNP who wanted to stop him making a political comeback and rivalling Ms Sturgeon.

Controversy has been fuelled by leaked WhatsApp messages appearing to show Mr Murrell backing police and prosecution action against Mr Salmond.