Additional coronavirus restrictions to be announced in Scotland on Wednesday will not amount to another lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The First Minister said the new measures will not include travel restrictions on the whole country – though such restrictions may sometimes be necessary in “hotspot” areas – and the public will not be asked to stay in their own homes.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon rules out return of lockdown

She said schools will not be closed “wholly or even partially”, and the Scottish Government will not “shut down the entire economy” or “halt the remobilisation of the NHS”.

“We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage,” Ms Sturgeon said. “Not even on a temporary basis.”