Boris Johnson promised a “bright future” for the country when it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic as he defended the “erosions of liberty” needed to curb the spread of the disease.
The Prime Minister said there was “simply no reasonable alternative” to the restrictions and state interventions aimed at tackling Covid-19.
He told the Conservative Party conference – being held online due to social distancing requirements – that “after all we have been through it isn’t enough just to go back to normal” as “we have lost too much, we have mourned too many”.
The Prime Minister promised a revolution in green power generation, increased home ownership, reforms to the social care system and improvements in education as he addressed the online Conservative Party conference.
In a number of key points the PM:
– promised to “fix the injustice of care home funding” by “bringing the magic of averages to the rescue of millions”, although aides were unable to set out what he meant.
– said he wanted to explore the use of one-to-one teaching for gifted pupils or those in danger of falling behind, saying it could be “transformational”.
– attacked “lefty human rights lawyers and other do-gooders” who had “hamstrung” the legal system.
The Prime Minister confirmed plans for the UK to become a world leader in clean energy, with “every home” powered by offshore wind by 2030 – a U-turn on his previous criticism of the power source.
