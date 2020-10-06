THE Scottish Conservatives have thrown their support behind free tuition fees in a policy U-turn.
New leader Douglas Ross said it was time for the party to rethink its stance on the issue.
He will make the announcement this afternoon at a Young Conservative fringe event at the UK Conservative conference, which is being held virtually.
Mr Ross said: “This group of young people have had their education disrupted like no other.
“They’re losing out on life-defining experiences and they’re going to be entering the job market at the most difficult time.
“We cannot burden them any further. So now is the time for the Scottish Conservatives to re-think our policy on introducing tuition fees and a graduate contribution.
“Our manifesto will support free tuition for university students, while calling for college places to be viewed as equally valuable.”
