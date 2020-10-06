Residents at two care homes in Scotland have died after "significant outbreaks" of Covid-19 among staff and residents.

NHS Lothian has announced a number of cases were identified at Redmill Care Home in West Lothian and Milford House in Edinburgh.

More than 80 residents and staff at both homes have tested positive, which have since closed to visitors.

In addition to the "small number" of residents who died, 53 further residents and staff have been confirmed to have coronavirus at Redmill Care Home, with 29 at Milford House.

Redmill Care Home, West Lothian

READ MORE: Scots island cluster grows as infection spreads north

Further rounds of testing are now being carried out.

Investigations are underway in two care homes in Lothian into significant outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and residents.

Both homes are working closely with Care Home Support Teams from West Lothian and Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnerships and NHS Lothian to ensure all infection control measures are in place, and enhanced, to prevent further transmission.

In addition, the Care Home Support Teams have visited both homes to provide more support to staff around updated guidance, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and infection control measures.

Milford House, Edinburgh

Dr Frederike Garbe, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, NHS Lothian and Chair of the IMT, said: “We are working really closely with both care homes, the Health and Social Care Partnerships and the Care Inspectorate to provide all the support necessary.

“The enhanced outbreak testing regime allows us to identify staff and residents who have the virus before they become symptomatic.

READ MORE: The six restrictions ruled out by Nicola Sturgeon revealed

“That gives us the opportunity to introduce enhanced infection control measures and barriers sooner than we would previously have been able to. It allows staff and residents to commence self-isolation before they become symptomatic, which in turn reduces the likelihood of passing on the infection to others.

“As part of the infection control measures, the homes were closed to visitors. We know this is difficult for residents and their relatives, but it is necessary to ensure the outbreaks are brought under control as quickly as possible and we and thank relatives for their co-operation and understanding.

“It also serves as a timely reminder that even if you do not yet have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and that is why self-isolation is crucial as soon as you have been in contact with a confirmed case.”