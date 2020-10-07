LAST week a body called the Migration Advisory Committee, which reports to the Home Office, announced that staff in Aldi are paid more than carers. Unless carers’ pay is increased, after Brexit the UK will have to rely on migrants to fill the thousands of vacancies in this sector. I blinked, and reread that statement. The shocking part was not the prospect of migrants as carers – the more the merrier – but that workers in a budget supermarket earn more than those looking after the vulnerable, disabled and old.

That anomaly is bad enough, but now the Scottish Human Rights commission says that cuts in the provision of at-home care resulting from the pandemic have had “a direct and detrimental effect” on the rights of a large number in need of help. Family members have had to step in to breach such gaps – where family exists that is – but this, the commission says, is not a sustainable solution.

In light of a marked short-fall in social care support, which in some instances has left people with greatly reduced services, or none at all, it is calling on Holyrood and local authorities to “jointly commit to recommencing care and support at pre-pandemic levels, as a minimum”.

They are right to stress “as a minimum”. Even in the so-called good times we have been offering starvation rations to social care. The minuscule time slots, over which at-home carers cannot run during their hectic, timetabled shift, tell their own story. There is, quite literally, no time for the old.

Nobody will ever forget the ways in which the system’s inadequacies were brought into focus during the early months of the pandemic, as care home residents took the brunt of the virus’s opening salvo. This issue, however, goes back far longer than the present crisis. It is about something more insidious and ultimately more disturbing than the lack of PPE or testing, or the fatal discharge from hospital of infected patients into the community.

The roots of the way we treat – or mistreat – the elderly lie deep within a culture that could justly be called callous and inhumane. Countries like Italy and Japan look with astonishment and dismay at the way our aged and infirm are considered a burden, to be packed out of sight like lumber into an attic.

After coming out of hospital, my father spent the last fortnight of his life in residential care. I can’t help thinking that knowing he would never be going home hastened his end. The carers who looked after him could not have been more kind or attentive, and our family will always be grateful to them.

Yet before we had decided which nearby home would best suit him, the residence manager showed my mother and me around. Before we left, clutching brochures, she mentioned that, in the event of my father dying, they would not be able to keep his body for longer than a day, because the home was not a morgue. They would also need his room cleared within 72 hours.

She looked amazed when my eyes filled with tears. At this point, my father appeared to have many months ahead of him. To speak of him like this was shocking. It was as if he – and all her residents – represented a set of logistical problems to be efficiently solved, be they dead or alive.

There are, of course, excellent care homes, where individuals are treated like family. And there are those that rival the Lubyanka for grimness. Unlike in certain societies across the world, where the elderly are part of the extended household, few families are either able or willing to have the very aged living with them. Nor would many seniors want this. Yet the fact that so many folk approaching their 70s and 80s half-jokingly tell their partners or children to put them out of their misery before they have to go into care shows that at the back of all our minds lurks terror at the prospect of this undignified and dehumanising final act.

I suspect that, in the same way that we are aghast at attitudes to slavery, child labour and many other historic crimes, our descendants will look back on our behaviour towards the elderly with disbelief and horror.

When the pandemic caused the death rate to soar in care homes, there were calls for the sector to be taken under the NHS’s wing. Yet would that change anything? An organisation that cannot even deliver the flu vaccine efficiently this crucial year is already struggling to cope. The answer lies less in management than in vision and aspiration.

The shortcomings in social care, whether at-home or residential, comes down to priorities: what does society value most? In other words, a government’s budget speaks for voters’ values. Whether it’s nuclear deterrents, incontinently costly transport projects, taxes that benefit fat cats, these decisions impact on finances available for social care. We swallow the eye-watering salaries of mediocre footballers or TV presenters, and do not protest that carers are paid on average £8.72 an hour for gruelling, unglamorous yet critically important work. Work that makes the difference between someone getting the most out of their autumnal years, or finding them hell on earth.

The inadequacy of resources allocated to this sector is symptomatic of how we view those in fragile health. To judge by carers’ wages, we couldn’t give a damn. Yet when you consider the responsibility of ensuring somebody is well looked after, physically and emotionally, the remuneration is shameful. With no disrespect to Aldi, who are to be congratulated on paying a decent wage, that this role is deemed less worthy than handling tins of tomatoes and a check-out till is an indictment upon us all.

The day-to-day duties of a care worker require practical competency combined with compassion and imagination. Psychological stamina and resilience are essential, and not just in their dealings with clients but with their employers. Far too often the agencies that deliver support give the impression of evaluating their staff with stopwatch and time sheet in one hand, P45 in the other. One day it will be you and me on the receiving end of these hasty ministrations. No wonder we’re advised to live in the moment.

