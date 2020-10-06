THE Salmond inquiry debacle could be a "running sore" in Scotland's side for years if it is not concluded, a senior lawmaker has warned.

Sir Menzies Campbell, former Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MP, said that if the saga over the inquiry is not resolved it could also significantly damage the reputation of the Scottish Parliament.

The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints was set up at Holyrood after the Scottish Government botched its handling of complaints about former First Minsiter Alex Salmond.

However since the inquiry started, it has been plagued by leaks, lawyer intervention and a lack of evidence.

Just today the chair Linda Fabiani MSP hit out at further leaks from the committee relating to Whatsapp messages aleged to have been sent by the First Minister's husband Peter Murrell.

And SNP MP Alex Neil reiterated his calls for a judge-led investigation into the affair.

Sir Menzies said he not only had interest in the inquiry succeeding in its investigations from a political perspective as a Scottish politician, but as a QC. He was called to the Bar in 1968, and became a QC in 1982.

Sir Menzies told The Herald: "If this committee is not allowed to do its job then this whole issue will be running sore in Scottish politics for years to come.

“If the committee has to report that they cannot reach proper conclusions, because of a lack of evidence, and the unwillingness of witnesses to be forthcoming then apart from the process being the subject of derision, the long-term consequences will be deeply damaging to the credibility of the Parliament.”