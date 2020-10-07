It has been ranked among the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.
Dennistoun, in the east end of Glasgow, is up there with the likes of Barcelona and Downtown Los Angeles and now it really has something to shout about.
Time Out revealed the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods around the world and took into account great local culture, food and fun with support and kindness for their communities during the turmoil of 2020.
Dennistoun, Glasgow is in the top 10, coming in at number 8.
Here are five things you need to know about Dennistoun:
- It boasts many famous sons and daughters including Lulu and Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Gordon Ramsay, Ford Kiernan and Alex McLeish are also among former residents.
- It takes its name from Alexander Dennistoun, a Victorian merchant, who bought a number of small estates close to his Golf Hill property. Streets, terraces, and drives, were created and overseen by Glasgow architect James Salmon.
- Dennistoun’s Duke Street is the second longest street in Britain, coming in behind King Street in Aberdeen which is 0.2 miles longer.
- Franz Ferdinand’s debut album was written in the former Dennistoun flat of frontman Alex Kapranos.
- There is a statue to Buffalo Bill in Whitehill Street. Colonel William F. Cody aka Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show rolled into Glasgow in November 1891. The troupe included Annie Oakley – of Annie Get Your Gun fame – and a number of Lakota Sioux Indians. The show took up residency at the former East End Exhibition Buildings just off Duke Street for three months.
