THE UK Government hid key parts of Brexit planning from devolved administrations, leaked documents show.

The documents, leaked to website Guido Fawkes, appear to show that information on plans for state subsidies was concealed from devolved governments.

The documents, entitled "Transition period planning assumptions (central case)” were circulated to ministers in June, and contained detailed plans about subsidy controls which have now appeared in the controversial UK Internal Market Bill.

However the documents state clearly that several parts "should not be shared publicly or with the devolved administrations at this stage”.

They include paragraphs on revoking EU laws through statutory instruments, and on the UK government assuming control of state aid throughout the Internal Market Bill.

Another document explaining the 'reasonable worst case scenario' for food supply had a handling note accompanying it, which stated it should also not be shared with devolved administrations.

It read: "We are dependent on BPDG [Border and Protocol Delivery Group ]/DfT [Department for Transport] for the extent and duration of disruption.

"Food is a devolved policy area. We have not shared this assumption with DAs [devolved administrations] as per handling instructions but it will have an impact on DAs and their planning."

The worst case scenario document outlined 'a tightening of supply and an increase in demand for certain agri-food products, but not cause an overall food shortage. The effect of this disruption is likely to be reduced supply availability, especially of certain fresh products”.

The SNP said the leaks show the Government "cannot be trusted" to have Scotland's interests at heart, or tell the truth about issues affecting the country.

SNP Deputy Westminster Leader Kirsten Oswald MP said:"These leaked documents prove that the Tory government deliberately hid crucial information about its extreme Brexit plans – including the likelihood of food shortages – from the devolved nations, as well as details about the Tory power grab on the Scottish Parliament.

"It demonstrates, yet again, that the Tories cannot be trusted to act in Scotland's interests – or even tell the truth. We already knew they were willing to break international law, and this shows they have attempted to disguise their plans to impose an extreme Brexit against Scotland's will.

"Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster throughout the Brexit process. It is clear we will never be treated as an equal partner in the UK. The only way to protect Scotland's interests and our place in Europe is to become an independent country."

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.