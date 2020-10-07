THE LEADER of the Labour party is to host an online chat session with people in shamed MP Margaret Ferrier's constituency.

Sir Keir Starmer will hold the 'Call Keir' event today in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

It is the latest in a handful of similar events the new leader has held in Scotland since he took the top job earlier this year, and said he hopes to find out what issues really matter to the electorate.

It comes after Margaret Ferrier was suspended form the SNP and had the whip withdrawn when she admitted she travelled to London from Glasgow with coronavirus symptoms, and travelled back by train after she had tested positive for the virus.

It later emerged she had misled her party and parliamentary authorities repeatedly, as she did not tell them she had been tested several days before travelling to Westminster, or that she had symptoms, until she got back to Scotland.

Sir Keir will hold the online event from 4pm, where he will take questions from the public and listen to their views of the Labour party as well as topical issues such as the Scottish Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the event, he said it was“beggars belief” that Ms Ferrier has so far refused to step down as an MP, calling it a “gross error of judgement.”

Mr Starmer said: "After admitting to multiple serious breaches of the coronavirus regulations, it beggars belief that Margaret Ferrier thinks it is appropriate to continue as an MP. This is a gross error of judgement.

“I want to speak directly to local residents about this scandal, to those locally who are feeing angry and frustrated about the situation.

“I also want to hear how the community is coping with coronavirus, how they feel the UK and Scottish Governments have handled the pandemic, and what the Labour Party needs to do to rebuild trust among those voters we have lost.”

Yesterday it was reported that Ms Ferrier had attended a church service while displaying symptoms of the virus, and gave a reading.

The First Minister said previously that she had encouraged Ms Ferrier to "do the right thing" and resign, adding that she did so "with a heavy heart".

She said: " I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP. I did so with a heavy heart - she is a friend & colleague - but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing."

Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, confirmed he also thought the MP should resign, along with MPs David Linden and Kirsty Blackman.