THE UK remains the world's second biggest arms exporter, despite criticism over "unlawful" sales.

Official data over a ten year period shows the UK government is second only to the US in the amount of contracts it has amassed.

Orders worth £11 billion were won in 2019, which the government said placed the UK ahead of Russia and France.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade said that the figures are a "source of real shame" but the government says the sales support good jobs Over the ten years, UK companies signed £86 billion worth of contracts for military equipment and services. They included the sale of Typhoons to Saudi Arabia and missiles to Qatar.

The total for 2019 was £11 billion, down from £14 billion in 2018, making it the second highest year for UK arms sales since 1983.

Last year arms giant Raytheon, whose Fife factory builds the electronics systems for precision-guided bombs, was criticised for declining to meet MPs to answer questions on arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Raytheon is the world’s third largest arms dealer and MPs wanted to question Raytheon over sales of Paveway IV - a 500-pound, all-weather, laser-and-GPS-guided bomb - to Saudi Arabia.

The UK government has said that the UK's defence exports generate thousands of high-value and highly-skilled jobs and sustain capabilities that help keep the country safe.

The new report shows that in 2019 the UK has had a 16% share of the global arms trade. This compares with the largest arms exporter, the US, which has an estimated 47% share and Russia and France which have 11% and 10% respectively.

READ MORE: Scottish arms makers under pressure over Yemen war crimes

The UK arms industry is dominated by aerospace, which accounted for 88% of sales and contracts. This includes radars and missiles etc as well as aircraft.

Significant defence orders between 2010 and 2019 included the sale of Typhoon fighter aircraft to Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, with close to £100bn in overall sales.

In June last year, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that ministers had illegally signed off on arms exports without assessing the risk to civilians. The ruling followed a report by a House of Lords committee, which concluded that Britain was breaking international law by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and should suspend some export licences immediately.

The UK recently resumed arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the court ruling put a temporary suspension on exports.

An internal government review into the use of weapons by Saudi Arabia in Yemen concluded that possible breaches of international humanitarian law (IHL) were just "isolated incidents".

Last week the government faced fresh calls to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia as ministers were accused of "turning a blind eye" to war crimes in Yemen.

In a House of Commons debate, MPs urged the government to immediately suspend the sales of arms in order to "restrict Saudi Arabia's ability to carry out air strikes on Yemenis and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis".

Thousands of civilians have been killed since the civil war in Yemen began in March 2015 with indiscriminate bombing by a Saudi-led coalition that is supplied by the west and accused of being responsible for about two-thirds of the 11,700 killed in direct attacks.

Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade said: "Arms dealers will be celebrating, but these figures should be a source of great shame. Boris Johnson and his colleagues are always talking about 'Global Britain' and the importance of human rights and democracy, but they are arming and supporting repression around the world.

"These sales are not just numbers on a spreadsheet: for people around the world they could be a matter of life and death. UK-made weapons have played a devastating role in the Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, helping to create the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

"Wherever there is conflict there will always be arms companies trying to profit from it. This profiteering does not just enable war, it actively fuels it. The sales being approved today could be used in atrocities and abuses for many years to come."

The European Parliament last month urged European Union member states to impose an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in the Yemen war.

An EU arms export report called on all members of the 27-nation bloc to "follow the example of Germany, Finland and Denmark, which, after the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi adopted restrictions on their arms exports to Saudi Arabia".

The report notes that arms exported to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other members of the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen war had been used in the country "where 22 million people find themselves in need of humanitarian aid and protection".

It also urges the remaining EU countries to impose sanctions to prevent further civilian suffering in the Yemen conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 people.

Khashoggi - a royal family insider turned critic - was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Data collated by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade indicates that the UK licensed sales of £6.3bn ($8.2bn) worth of arms to Saudi Arabia in the first four years of Saudi military intervention in Yemen.