NEW research has shown the vast majority of the Scottish public are opposed to the government failing to rule out lifting the bans on chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef.

A new survey found 84% of Scots they are concerned that the UK has not ruled out lifting the ban.

Some 85% said they are concerned that the government could lift such a ban without a vote in Parliament. Two thirds (62%) said they are ‘very concerned’.

The SNP said the findings highlight "beyond any doubt" the significant public opposition to Boris Johnson's "reckless plans for a race to the bottom" in food standards to secure post-Brexit trade deals.

On Monday, MPs can support an amendment to the Agriculture Bill that would ensure future food imports comply with UK standards - guaranteeing banned products and processes like chlorine washes and hormone treatments remain off the menu as the UK government negotiates trade deals with the United States and other countries.

But consumer groups are concerned that the UK government has resisted calls for legislation to protect food standards, as it claims there is pre-existing law banning the import of food produced to a lower standard.

A new survey by Which? the consumer organisation shows that support for maintaining food standards remains high, as trade talks with the US reach a crucial point, with some 96 per cent living in Scotland saying it is important existing standards are maintained.

Changes to the Agriculture Bill that would have guaranteed a ban on chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef were voted down by MPs as early as mid-May.

The bill, seen as the most important piece of farming legislation to come before parliament in decades included an amendment tabled by Neil Parish, Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, which sought to protect UK farmers from low-standard food imports.

The clause would have prevented future trade deals from allowing food into the UK not produced to the standards required of farmers and processors within the UK.

But the amendment, supported by 22 Tory rebels, was defeated in May by 277 to 328, a majority of 51.

Opponents of practices such chlorine-washing chicken say there is a worry without protections, it could lead to farm standards being bargained away in negotiations.

And at the end of July, MPs also opposed an amendment to the Trade Bill to keep "chlorine-washed" chicken and other poor-quality US foods out of the UK.

Clause 11, sought to “set a requirement for imported agricultural goods to meet animal health and welfare, environmental, plant health, food safety and other standards which are at least as high as those which apply to UK produced agricultural goods.”

The government’s line against these amendments, particularly Clause 11, is that consumers hold the power.

Tory ministers have also insisted the amendments were not needed - as they've repeatedly said standards will not be lowered.

The new survey also found that around four in five Scots (82%) said they’d be uncomfortable eating chlorinated chicken, while nearly nine in 10 (86%) said they’d be uncomfortable eating beef that had been given growth hormones used to increase production.

Which? said the findings are "particularly pertinent" for the UK government, which was elected on a manifesto pledge to ensure that in trade talks “the UK will not compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards”.

The consumer organisations is calling on the government to accept amendments put forward by the House of Lords on the Agriculture Bill to finally put to rest speculation that food standards could be compromised in the race to secure post-Brexit trade deals.

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection and food policy at Which?, said: “Our research shows food standards are a dealbreaker for consumers in trade deals - and many people are concerned by the government’s failure to guarantee that the ban on products like chlorine-washed and hormone-treated beef will stay in place.

“Consumers have signalled that iron-clad legislation is needed to ensure two decades of progress on food standards is not sacrificed to secure a trade deal - and they now expect their MPs to make it happen.”

The SNP's agriculture and rural affairs spokesman Dave Doogan MP said Boris Johnson should be worried that a "staggering" number of Tory voters voiced their concerns to his plans.

Some 95% of those in Scotland who voted for the Tories backed calls for food standards to be maintained, and around three quarters were concerned that the UK government had not ruled out lifting the bans on chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef.

"It's no secret that the Tories' rule-breaking Internal Market Bill would enable the UK government to override the high standards currently in place in Scotland, and allow low quality produce and goods to flood our stores and supermarkets," said Mr Doogan.

"Agriculture is entirely devolved to the Scottish Parliament and any attempts by Boris Johnson's government to impose lower standards or undermine our world-leading agriculture and food industry would be nothing short of an undemocratic power grab.

“The Tories have one last chance with their agriculture bill next week to secure future food and environmental standards, as the public is demanding. They could choose to accept an amendment made by the Lords to the legislation instead of seeking to overturn it. "Every time they resist doing the right thing, they drive a wedge between themselves and public opinion. And put beyond doubt that the only way to protect Scottish interests and key industries and maintain Scotland's high food standards is by becoming an independent country."

Concerns around the UK’s food safety standards have been growing as post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the US could prompt food imports of a lower quality standard, with chlorinated chicken often cited as the biggest reason to worry.

Retailers Aldi, Waitrose, Co-op, Marks & Spencer, and Sainsbury's recently vowed never to sell the likes of hormone-injected beef or chlorinated chicken, as consumer concerns grow.

As it stands, chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef are both illegal in the UK, as they do not meet our food safety standards.

However, in June it appeared that Boris Johnson had folded on his pledge against the products, as he refused to repeat it at Downing Street.