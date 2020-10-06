Donald Trump is free from symptoms and on the road to recovery after a "restful first night at home", according to his doctors.
In a statement, head of the president's medical team Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump's vital signs and physical exam remain "stable."
He added: "Overall he continues to do extremely well."
The US President returned to the White House yesterday after spending three nights at the Walter Reed Medical Centre.
However, Mr Trump's recent tweets have provoked substantial backlash - with even Twitter and Facebook hiding posts from the president for "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."
Mr Trump had tweeted: "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu.
"Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"
However, Twitter bosses have now hidden the tweet, adding the message: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.
"However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."
In other tweets posted by the President, he emphasised he was "feeling great" and was "looking forward" to the presidential debate with Joe Biden in Miami on October 15.
