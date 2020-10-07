HERE we go: down the lockdown rollercoaster once again. Some will scream; some will cheer; no one will know if it is making a blind bit of difference. It won’t be full-scale house arrest, as last time, Nicola Sturgeon promised yesterday. Which begs the question of what she will announce to parliament today.

The expectation is some kind of cross between local lockdown and a circuit breaker, to mix these awkward pandemic metaphors. Ms Sturgeon plans to exploit the school half term to try to crush the virus out of hotspots, while not antagonising a lockdown-weary population with nationwide impositions on their freedom which many no longer see the point of.

This presumably means that life is going to get tougher for folk in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which seems to be the current epicentre of the disease, followed by Lothian and Lanarkshire. If you live there and are planning a trip away, might be best to leave now.

Mind you, looking at the current Covid map, the hotspots would appear to include most of Scotland’s population. We may see something approaching a national lockdown in all but name. This would try the nation’s patience further if it sounds like pandemic spin.

Ms Sturgeon was walking a very fine line yesterday between panic and pacification. Only three months since she talked bullishly about “eliminating” Covid from Scotland the virus appears to be spreading almost as fast as it did in March. But unlike Boris Johnson, no one seems to see the FM as being in any way responsible.

He has been accused of serial irresponsibility for urging people to return to work while promising “moonshots” and “game-changers” that never materialised. Yesterday, a chastened PM also ruled out lockdown in his speech to the virtual Tory Conference. Like Ms Sturgeon he insisted that, while Covid is still on the rampage, “we will get over this” by accepting modest restrictions on freedom.

The PMs determinedly upbeat vision of a post-pandemic Britain, had striking similarities to Ms Sturgeon’s own conference themes. He painted a picture of a confident outward looking and independent nation; a green and pleasant land of healthy, low-calorie citizens, doing “green collar jobs”, driving electric cars and heating their homes with renewable energy. He even talked of Britain being the “Saudi Arabia of wind power” – a metaphor first deployed by Alex Salmond a decade ago.

Indeed, the message of yesterday might be that for all the recent unpleasantness and four-nation rivalry, the UK may be coming together again in its approach to pandemic management. We are all Swedish now – sort of. Indeed, with today’s lockdown lite we may be seeing a tacit admission that the original lockdown was a mistake. It didn’t suppress the disease, just delayed it, increasing non-Covid deaths while serving to wreck the economy in the process.

Truth be told, the policies, and mistakes, north and south of the Border have never been very different. Even at the height of lockdown, Scottish exceptionalism existed mainly on the fringes of pandemic policy. Though Ms Sturgeon will no doubt find new ways of accusing the PM, as she did before, of “putting peoples lives at risk” by not locking down hard enough. Or of neglecting Scotland’s unique circumstances. As First Minister of Scotland she has the luxury of opposition even while being in government. She can and will blame Mr Johnson for not meeting the cost of extended furlough, which promises to be the next big argument.

But Boris and Nicola are united in their determination not to let a good crisis go to waste. Mr Johnson had more to prove yesterday, given the widespread suspicion that he had lost his “mojo”. “Absolute drivel” he insisted. There is nothing like clear and present danger to boost a politician’s image and stature. Especially if, like Ms Sturgeon, you have a daily press conference with which to cast your message to the voters.

Crisis gets people excited and energised, focused on the national leader. It injects mojo into mundane politicians. In a way, Donald Trump is doing the same thing, only with added madness. Disaster movie images wouldn’t work in sceptical Britain.

The First Minister is an astute politician who avoids triumphalism and keeps firmly grounded in public sentiment – which she knows is becoming immune to panic mojo. Her advisers too have been questioning the prudence of lockdown. It makes matters worse by compounding the pandemic with economic distress, psychological harm, untreated illnesses

The collateral damage is becoming too serious to ignore not least on health care free at the point of need. Having just spent £600 on my teeth, I notice that lockdown is doing wonders for private health care. Dentists are banned by NHS rules from doing most procedures but are happy to do them if you pay.

People needing hip or knee replacements are shelling out five-figure sums (if they can find it) because the NHS has largely shut up shop with elective surgery. People stuck on waiting lists are suffering “a pain worse than death” according to surgeon Colin Howie in a recent presentation to the Scottish Government. Cancer screening and referrals are down too, boosting private clinics.

A circuit breaker lockdown, or serial local lockdowns, won’t halt the excess non-Covid deaths. But the Government’s scientific advisers seem to think they may help slow the disease. I have always argued that political leaders should follow the advice of their key scientific advisers. If they are genuinely backing serial lockdown – and not just terrified of Twitter – then I suppose Ms Sturgeon should agree. But stop-go undermines public confidence. Behaviourists think it would be better, on the whole, to stick to voluntary compliance, which seems to be working very well. Restaurants and shops, and their customers, have been taking protection very seriously. The 10 O’clock curfew and the student halls fiasco probably added more to the recent rise in Covid infections.

Whatever the First Minister unveils today, the hospitality industry will feel understandable resentment at what is, for many, a financial death sentence. This lockdown will kill their last chance of making some money before the off-season. Eat out to help out is already sounding like a fond and distant memory.

