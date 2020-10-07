NICOLA Sturgeon is today going to announce new coronavirus restrictions for Scotland.

It comes following a continued rise in COVID cases across the country, with the First Minister admitting it is “the most difficult decision point we have faced so far”.

Speaking yesterday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that we would not return to a full lockdown, even temporarily, like we did in March.

Here, we outline everything you need to know ahead of her announcement.

When is it?

The First Minister is expected to set out the details of the next steps the Scottish Government will take at around 2.50pm.

How can I watch it?

The Scottish Parliament will be showing her statement live on Scottish Parliament TV here.

Alternatively, it will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland.

You can also follow all the changes on our live blog.

Tomorrow FM @NicolaSturgeon will make a statement to @ScotParl on #coronavirus, where she will set out any further measures required to limit the spread of the virus in Scotland.



Make sure you’re aware of the current guidance at https://t.co/kZjGNz2EDe. pic.twitter.com/UAYBLDEljH — Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 6, 2020

What can we expect to come?

There has been speculation of further restrictions on the hospitality sector – with the potential for bars and restaurants being forced to close.

This is after a recent introduction of a 10pm curfew in these areas.

Ms Sturgeon also ruled out a nation-wide travel ban, however some additional measures in “hotspot” areas may be required.

What has been ruled out?

The First Minister has said the new measures will not amount to Scotland going into another lockdown as was the case in March.

The closure of schools has been ruled out, as have Scotland-wide travel restrictions.

There will be no requirement for people to stay inside their homes most of the time, as was the case in March, though some additional measures in “hotspot” areas might be necessary.

What has the First Minister said?

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said she was receiving “very strong” public health advice that new measures were needed in response to rising Covid-19 cases.

Infections are beginning to spread from younger sections of the population to older age groups, she said.

The average number of daily cases rose from 285 two weeks ago – when the ban on indoor household visiting was introduced – to 729.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The situation is not out of control, but it is a cause of increasing concern.”