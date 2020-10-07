I should probably start with a disclaimer here: I had never been to Dennistoun before today.

I know you’re probably thinking how is that possible and getting ready to send abuse to me online. But I’m just being honest.

However, when the news broke today that Time Out magazine had voted it the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world, I thought it’s time to finally check it out.

I got the train to Duke Street station where I met my tour guide, and reporter for our sister title, the Glasgow Times, Hamish Morrison.

As a resident in the area, I figured that there would be no one better person to show me the ropes.

Hamish also encapsulates everything I expected from the area which has been described as a “secluded island in Glasgow’s East End". He's trendy, cycles everywhere, politically savvy and effortlessly cool.

It's safe to say I was worried how me, a former bam from Ayrshire, would fit in.

As we crossed the border into Dennistoun from Haghill I felt my coolness elevate tenfold.

All of a sudden, I had a craving to ride a fixed gear bike and drink the finest organic Colombian coffee. It’s the Dennistoun effect.

Even the bus stop seats are cooler here.

I joke, of course, however I was very surprised with what I discovered.

I went in thinking it would be a hipster’s paradise - full of Instagramable hotspots and artisan vegan bread shops but it was the Dennistounians that made the afternoon special.

Hamish’s unrivalled knowledge of the area and its history enabled me to take in the area to its fullest: from learning about how the Dennistoun was formed, the stories behind its architecture and all the local nuances that make it special.

David Brown, one of the co-owners of the Palais thought it was the diversity of the area which made it great.

He said: “We’ve got loads of really good regulars.

“People are always looking out for each other here.”

This community spirit was something that was amplified in my journey in the East End.

Maria, of Andina Coffee, noted that the local residents had helped support the business which only opened three months ago.

Time Out noted their area’s “harming blonde and red sandstone tenements” and I would be inclined to agree with them.

However, with the rise in Dennistoun’s cool-factor, I fear that they may not stay affordable for long.

In summary, I’d definitely go back but I’d probably need to plan my outfit unless I want to bring Dennistoun’s coolness rating down a few notches.