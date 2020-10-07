NICOLA Sturgeon’s evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has finally been published more than two months after she submitted it.

It includes five pages of WhatsApp messages sent between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon in which he complains about a Scottish Government sexual misconduct probe into him.

The First Minister’s 15 pages of written evidence was released by the Scottish Parliament this morning alongside submissions from several other key players.

Ms Sturgeon complained to MSPs last week that she had been accused of withholding evidence yet her submission had yet to to be published.

She offered to give oral evidence to the committee any time it wanted.

Also released was evidence from Ms Sturgeon’s husband, the SNP chief executive Peter Murrell in which he confirmed sending messages about the police, prosecutors and Mr Salmond to a colleague in January 2019.

Those messages have led to calls from Mr Salmond's supporters for Mr Murrell to be sacked as the party's top official.

The inquiry also released statements from Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the First Minister’s chief of staff Liz Lloyd, and the independent adviser of the Scottish Ministerial Code, James Hamilton.

The cross-party committee is looking at how the Scottish Government botched an in-house probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise set aside in a judicial review at the Court of Session, forcing ministers to admit it had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The collapse of the Government’s case in January 2019 left taxpayers with a £512,250 bill for Mr Salmond’s costs, and the Holyrood inquiry is investigating what happened.

On 17 January 2019, Ms Sturgeon gave an undertaking to parliament to “provide whatever material” the inquiry requested.

She said: “That is the definition of full, thorough and open inquiries. My commitment is that the Government and I will cooperate fully with it, which is, I think, appropriate.”

However her officials and ministers have since tried to block witnesses and withheld swathes of evidence, citing “legal privilege” despite waiving it for three judge-led inquiries.

This is a developing story.