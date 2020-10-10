Florilegium: A gathering of flowers
This latest exhibition at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh will be on display at Inverleith House Gallery. Featuring the work of over 40 artists, the exhibition showcases botanical art and contemporary works including film, photography and songs. This biennial exhibition is the first of a new programme at Inverleith House as it begins its transformation into Climate House.
16 October-December 13 from 10.30am-4.30pm. Free (tickets can be booked online). Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ, www.rbge.org.uk/
Glasgow Coffee Festival
Swapping its usual venue of the public hall at the Briggait, the Glasgow Coffee Festival is using the city of Glasgow as its venue. Explore the city whilst following their guide to receive discounts, deals and exclusive products in their hand picked list of independent coffee shops, roasters and independent businesses. This 10 day event will be supported with online content, features and live tastings. Tickets are only £5 for the full 10 days and includes access to coffee deals and discounts on 50 independent businesses across the city.
16-25 October. Tickets are £5, www.glasgowcoffeefestival.com
International Landscape Photography Exhibition
This exhibition from the Glasgow Gallery of Photography will be displaying the work of a range of international photographers. Featuring hundreds of images from artists across the globe, this month’s theme is the fairly open theme of landscapes.
16-24 October from 12-4pm Tuesday-Saturday. Free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, The Savoy Centre, 140 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3DH
Wild Goose Festival: Nature, Creativity and Place
Held in Dumfries and its surroundings, the Wild Goose Festival uses the migratory route of Barnacle geese to join people, nature and ideas. Runs in connection with the Scottish International Storytelling Festival.
9-16 October from 10am-4pm. Free
Various venues across Dumfries, sisf.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:3758/
Andre Rieu’s Magical Maastricht
Andre Rieu is back in cinemas to help lift everyone’s spirits. Celebrating 15 years of Rieu’s incredible hometown concerts, the King of the Waltz has selected his most spectacular performances and emotional songs. Bringing the joyous atmosphere of his iconic open-air concerts to the screen.
11 & 13 October (2.30pm on Sunday and 7pm on Tuesday)
Tickets from £10 and can be booked online
The Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9LA
https://byretheatre.com
