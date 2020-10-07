Scottish Labour has launched a petiton calling for shamed MP Margaret Ferrier to resign.

It has been almost a week since the revelatons emerged about the former SNP MP, who travelled to and from Glasgow while suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Ms Ferrier also travelled back on a train from London while knwoingly carrying the virus.

Her conduct has been roundly condemned, by her own party leader First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, senior Holyrood figures, the public, her MP colleagues and the speaker of the House fo Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP, however, has stayed silent on the scandal since she released a statement on social media last Thursday admitting what she had done.

Now Richard Leonard, Scottish Labour leader, has launched a petition calling for her to resign.

UK Labour lader Sir Keir Starmer will also be speaking to constituents in the MP's area today via an online Call keir event.

Mr Leonard said: "It is truly breath taking that Margaret Ferrier remains an MP nearly a week after the utterly shocking facts about her making long distance train journeys while infected by Covid became public

“Margaret Ferrier is clearly putting her parliamentary salary and access to Westminster perks above the needs of the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West, who deserve a strong voice at a time when the virus is surging and jobs and living standards are facing such a grave threat.

“Margaret Ferrier has let down her constituents and is now seeking to tough it out solely in her own interests, in the hope that she will be able to cling on.

"Even now more details are emerging about the reckless behaviour from Margaret Ferrier, with reports about her attending a church service after showing symptoms of Covid.

“As Scottish Labour leader, I will not tolerate a situation where a community that has already been let down, is left voiceless by a lame duck MP, who has betrayed the people she was elected to represent after she was elected on an SNP platform less than a year ago.

“Scottish Labour will continue to highlight the outrage of Margaret Ferrier continuing to sit as an MP, with the right vote on laws, that she has brazenly flouted, but which the key workers and families in her constituency have to abide by.

“Rutherglen and Hamilton West deserves better and Margaret Ferrier must resign immediately.”