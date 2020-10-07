NICOLA Sturgeon has claimed she failed to tell MSPs about an explosive meeting about Alex Salmond and sexual misconduct because she had “forgotten” about it.

The First Minister said the meeting featured “allegations of a sexual nature” and left her feeling her predecessor was “in considerable distress” and might well resign from the SNP.

The former First Minister also wanted to speak to her “urgently about a serious matter”.

However, despite the far-reaching implications and the potentially seismic effect on her party and Government, Ms Sturgeon claimed the meeting later slipped her mind.

“For context, I think the meeting took place not long after the weekly session of FMQs and in the midst of a busy day in which I would have been dealing with a multitude of other matters,” she said.

It was only after she had told the Scottish Parliament, on 8 January 2019, about a series of other meetings involving Mr Salmond and sexual misconduct claims that she was later “reminded of it”, either in late January or early February 2019.

It was not until August this year that the Scottish Government formally confirmed the first meeting had taken place - after it had been raised at Mr Salmond’s separate criminal trial.

Ms Sturgeon’s failure to mention the meeting to Holyrood has prompted criticism from opposition parties, who consider she may have misled parliament.

The cross-party inquiry is looking at how the Scottish Government’s botched an in-house probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise overturned in a judicial review at the Court of Session, forcing ministers to admit the process was “tainted by apparent bias”.

The collapse of the Government’s case left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for Mr Salmond’s costs, and the Holyrood inquiry is now investigating what happened.

After the Government’s retreat in January 2019, the First Minister told MSPs that she had been in contact with Mr Salmond five times while he was being investigated by her officials.

She said he had told her himself about the Scottish Government’s probe on 2 April 2019 at a meeting at her Glasgow home, and that she had met him again on 7 June 2018 at the SNP conference in Glasgow, and for a second time at her home on 14 July 2018.

She said she had also talked to him by phone on 23 April and 18 July 2018.

However it emerged during Mr Salmond’s later criminal trial - at which he was acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault in March - that there had been another relevant meeting.

Geoff Aberdein, Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, said he had met Ms Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament on 29 March 2018, four days before she met Mr Salmond at her home.

This meeting was never mentioned by Ms Sturgeon.

In her written evidence to the inquiry, which was published this morning, Ms Sturgeon said it was the meeting at which Mr Salmond told her he was under investigation that was always “significant in my mind”.

She wrote: “As has been reported already, four days earlier - 29 March 2018 - I had spoken with Geoff Aberdein (former Chief of Staff to Alex Salmond) in my office at the Scottish Parliament.

“Mr Aberdein was in Parliament to see a former colleague and while there came to see me.

“I had forgotten that this encounter had taken place until I was reminded of it in, I think, late January/early February 2019.

“For context, I think the meeting took place not long after the weekly session of FMQs and in the midst of a busy day in which I would have been dealing with a multitude of other matters.

“However, from what I recall, the discussion covered the fact that Alex Salmond wanted to see me urgently about a serious matter, and I think it did cover the suggestion that the matter might relate to allegations of a sexual nature.

“Around this time, I had been made aware separately of a request from Mr Aberdein for me to meet with Alex Salmond.

“The impression I had at this time was that Mr Salmond was in a state of considerable distress, and that he may be considering resigning his party membership.

“However, while I suspected the nature of what he wanted to tell me - for reasons set out below - it was Alex Salmond who told me on the 2 April that he was being investigated under the Procedure - and what the detail of the complaints was.

"It is this meeting - due to the nature of the information shared with me at it - that has always been significant in my mind.”