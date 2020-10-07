POLICE disrupted a wedding in a Scottish restaurant over allegations that coronavirus guidance had been breached.

Police officers were called to Gullistan House Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry after receiving a report about the number of people attending.

Official guidance states not more than 20 guests are allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or reception.

In a statement, the restaurant said police had attended but allowed the reception to continue after a number of physical inspections were carried.

Police Scotland confirmed that "suitable advice" was given.

“We were not requested or notified to stop nor close,” the statement said.

“We did not receive any formal notice saying it was safe or not safe.”

The incident happened just five days after the restaurant announced it had received the green light for "micro weddings" from the Government.

"In co-operation with Rose Function Suite we made our dining room alive again," it said in a social media post.

"It went as lovely as it could be with all current regulations and restrictions."

The restaurant promotes itself as the "perfect venue for a Covid secure wedding, reception or funeral". It describes itself as one of Tayside’s longest-established family-run restaurants.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers attended after a report about the numbers at the reception on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.20pm on Sunday, October 4, officers were called to a premises on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, following concerns that the number of people present broke the current Covid-19 guidelines.

“Officers engaged with those present and provided suitable advice,” he added.

According to Scottish Government guidance in relation to weddings, venues must be able to safely accommodate those attending with physical distancing in place.