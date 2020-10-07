Scotland has recorded the highest number of daily cases since pandemic began.
One new deaths has been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,054 new positive cases were announced today.
The Scottish Government announced that 319 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
This is 13.0% of newly tested individuals.
Tuesday saw 800 new cases, so there was a huge rise of 254 more cases in the last 24 hours.
28 people have been confirmed as being in intensive care - three more than yesterday.
34,760 people have now tested positive in Scotland.
A total of 2,533 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
