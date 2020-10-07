Health bosses have confirmed that a new case of Covid-19 on a popular Scots island was a visitor to the community.

NHS Western Isles also said those suffering from mild symptoms are not immediately self-isolating and arranging to be tested, which is giving the virus an opportunity to spread.

The cluster of coronavirus cases on South Uist has been steadily growing since September, with the infection spreading northwards.

The health board has now confirmed that the cluster has reached 43 cases, with an additional case on North Uist present in a visitor to the island.

In a message from NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson, he confirmed that one case is "a visitor to the island" and said "some people are not recognising mild symptoms as possibly Covid-19".

He added: "They are presenting a bit later in terms of arranging a test for themselves and self-isolating.

"Obviously during that window of opportunity, the virus will take every opportunity to spread."

In a video message, he said: "We have had three new cases of Covid-19, associated with the outbreak in Uist. All three cases are in South Uist.

"The additional one case that we confirmed yesterday, I can let you know that is a visitor to the island.

"Test and Protect and Contact Tracing are working well, and we take every opportunity to learn from each case in any outbreak about how the virus is spreading and how we can prevent and contain any further spread.

"Some important points have emerged.

"We've seen spread within families across households and within the workplace.

"Important points to remember are please do not carshare across households, please do not vehicle share in business.

"In addition, thankfully most of our cases have been with mild symptoms and that's very good for the individuals concerned.

"However, with mild symptoms it has become clear that some people are not recognising mild symptoms as possibly Covid-19 and therefore they are presenting a bit later in terms of arranging a test for themselves and self-isolating.

"Obviously during that window of opportunity, the virus will take every opportunity to spread."

"Can I please remind you, at the development of any symptoms, please self-isolate immediately and make arrangements for a test.

"If we can pull together and learn from these points and carry on with everything that we're doing just now in terms of precautions, we can contain and control and suppress the virus."