SCOTLAND’s Central Belt pubs and restaurants that sell alcohol will be closed for 16 days in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid rising cases.

The “targeted” action set out by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon means that all licensed premisis across Scotland will be required to shut from 6pm to 6am.

But in the Central Belt – made up of Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Ayrshire and Arran health boards, licensed premises will be required to close completely for the same period of time.

An evidence paper, published today by the Scottish Government, lays out the justification for targeting Scotland’s hospitality sector.

The document has been drawn up by chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, chief Nursing officer Professor Fiona McQueen and national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch.

The research reveals that following interviews as part of the Test and Protect programme, “we can see that the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 and who have reported hospitality exposure (pubs, restaurants, cafes etc.) has been consistently over 20 per cent in September and up to 26 per cent in the period from the end of July to the beginning of October".

It adds that “all ages are included but of the 26 per cent, half were in the 20-39 age group.”

The paper shows how the virus has now spread from younger people visiting pubs and restaurants to the older and more vulnerable sectors of the population.

The prevalence of the virus in those aged 80 and older has trebled in the space of two weeks. For those aged between 60 and 70, the prevalence has more than doubled within a week.

Scotland’s populous Central Belt has been targeted for more stricter rules than the rest of Scotland.

Case numbers have risen across Scotland, but health boards in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Lanarkshire and other parts of the Central Belt have seen the majority of the new cases.

The expert paper also sets out what could happen if no further action had been taken – and it’s a stark warning.

The First Minsiter warned that if no further restrictions were introduced, Scotland would return to the "peak level" we experienced at the height of the crisis "by the end of this month".