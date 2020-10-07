HOLYROOD has voted to reject the UK Government's controversial Internal Market Bill.

MSPs backed a Scottish Government motion insisting the legislation "reduces and constrains the competence” of Holyrood and breaches international law.

The move will not stop UK ministers from pushing ahead with the Bill, which they say ensures trade can continue seamlessly between different parts of the UK once the Brexit transition period ends.

However it means they will be doing so without the consent of the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs voted by 90 to 28 to refuse consent for the legislation.

SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell said it should now be withdrawn.

He said: “The Scottish Parliament has explicitly – and comprehensively – rejected consent to the Internal Market Bill.

“As far as Scotland is concerned, today’s strong endorsement of the Scottish Government’s stance means this unnecessary Bill should now be withdrawn.

“Indeed no member of the Scottish Parliament who cared about its powers and the wishes of the people of Scotland could have possibly consented to this Bill.

“The Internal Market Bill is an unprecedented threat to the Scottish Parliament’s powers.

“It also means that if lower food and environmental standards are allowed elsewhere in the UK it will force Scotland to accept these standards regardless of any laws passed at Holyrood.

"The Bill will also mean the UK Government taking control of key devolved spending powers, and the devolved policy area of state aid.

“UK Government ministers have already accepted the Bill will break international law - it would now be outrageous if they decided also to shatter the constitutional convention that the Westminster Parliament does not legislate in devolved areas without consent.

“The Scottish Parliament has overwhelmingly backed this Government’s rejection of the Bill.

"Now we urge the UK Government, once again, to abandon this deeply damaging Bill.”

The SNP, Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens all voted to reject the legislation, with only the Scottish Conservatives supporting it.

The convention is that Westminster should "not normally" legislate in devolved areas without the Scottish Parliament’s consent.

However MSPs have voted to withhold consent from UK Brexit legislation before.

Earlier this week, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the UK Government is "rightly taking action to protect jobs, businesses and consumers" after Brexit.

He said: “The UK internal market is Scotland’s biggest market with 60 per cent of Scottish exports going to England, Wales and Northern Ireland – we must protect this so all corners of the country can seize the opportunities of leaving the EU."

Scottish Tory MSP Maurice Golden accused opponents of being "more interested in senseless UK-bashing than properly considering this legislation".

Speaking in Holyrood, he said: "They take very opportunity to undermine and oppose the UK, even when that risks thousands of Scottish jobs."