Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were recently spotted touring the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, as they film the newest series of The Grand Tour.

The trio, each driving a classic car, began their journey in Edinburgh and explored the Hebrides - but not everyone was happy to see the trio.

The Grand Tour stars former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

After accusations of an 'after party' at their accommodation in Benbecula - that would have been in breach of coronavirus guidelines - the Dark Island Hotel was forced to reject what they called "misinformation" about their involvement with The Grand Tour.

Despite protestations from some online voices that the trio hadn't been following guidelines, hotel management made clear that Clarkson, Hammond, May and the rest of their production team had been "exemplary".

Thank you to The Grand Tour, it’s been a busy & exciting few days for everyone! Looking forward to watching the full production once released😊 @JeremyClarkson @MrJamesMay @RichardHammond pic.twitter.com/OsG9xVTWPn — Dark Island Hotel (@DarkIslandUist) October 7, 2020

They said: "Firstly, we would like to make it clear that there is no 'after party' being held at the hotel and that all members of the Grand Tour team are following the same rules and guidelines put in place for everyone, including the curfew of 10pm for hospitality and licensed premises.

"We work closely with Police Scotland who are aware of our operating procedures and application.

"The Grand Tour have been exemplary in their approach to COVID-19 and have communicated with the relevant local authorities for this event to happen.

"They have also brought with them a dedicated COVID-19 testing facility with their team members being tested regularly.

"As part of this approach to help reduce contact and interaction with staff and local community they have also brought their own catering services to provide their meals, which includes the provision of plastic cutlery which Jeremy seems to be struggling with.."

It comes after a cluster of cases on South Uist has been steadily growing and confirmation of a "visitor" to North Uist testing positive for the virus.

However, CalMac Ferries called it a "pleasure" to welcome The Grand Tour on board the MV Hebrides heading to Lochmaddy, and posted pictures of the presenters' classic cars.

Over the last few days we had the pleasure of welcoming The Grand Tour on board the MV Hebrides heading to Lochmaddy as... Posted by CalMac Ferries on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Filming of The Grand Tour’s Madagascar special was delayed by coronavirus, along with the programme’s visit to Russia.

But Amazon Prime bosses revealed at the end of August that The Grand Tour would continue to film in locations across the world despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Brown, director of European Prime Original series for Amazon Studios, said more episodes of the driving programme are on the way.

The presenters are “fearless”, she said during an Edinburgh TV Festival session.

“They will go anywhere, they will do anything, so it continues,” she said, adding some of the planned timings for filming of the programme have been impacted by Covid-19.

Ms Brown added: “Every show has been impacted but it’s not stopping our ambition to go around the world and film in these incredible places.

“We’re not downsizing, put it that way.”