Four teenage boys have been arrested after two schoolboys were stabbed on a Glasgow bus.
The two boys, aged 14, were seriously injured in the attack on a First bus on Sunday.
The incident happened while the service was travelling along Gorbals Street at around 2.40pm.
The victims were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
A police spokesman said: “We can confirm four male youths – aged 16, 14, 14 and 13 – have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Gorbals Street on Sunday, 4 October.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
Duncan Cameron, First Glasgow operations director, said: “I can confirm that a serious assault to two teenagers occurred on board one of our Sunday afternoon services.
“We are doing all we can to assist Police Scotland with their investigation into the incident including making the CCTV footage available.
“First Glasgow condemns any acts of violence towards our staff or passengers and although incidents of this nature are very rare on our services, I would like to praise the driver for his quick reactions to aid the injured passengers.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.