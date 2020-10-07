Vice president of the United States Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to go head-to-head tonight for the 2020 Vice Presidential debate.
The debate, which will kick off at 2am here in the UK, has been hotly anticipated by US voters and will see the pair sparring on a number of issues.
Moderated by USA Today's Susan Page, the debate will last 90 minutes.
Hello Utah! Great to be here with @SecondLady @KarenPence for the Vice Presidential Debate! pic.twitter.com/LV1IROXMA0— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 6, 2020
And after Donald Trump's diagnosis with Covid-19, many are claiming this Vice Presidential debate matters more than most.
Attention has turned to both Pence and Harris as those responsible for stepping into their running mate's shoes should either Mr Trump or Mr Biden fall ill.
Masks save lives. pic.twitter.com/ZvgjQsCQay— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2020
Expected topics of hot debate tonight include abortion, climate change and the White House's handling of the coronavirus pandemic - with Kamala and Pence often falling on very different sides of the argument.
