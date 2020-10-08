IN Hiroshima in 1945, shortly after more than 100,000 people were killed by a US bomb, life began to blossom again - in the form of a young Gingko tree.

Now, 75 years later, seeds taken from the tree and gifted to Edinburgh as part of a Mayors for Peace project in 2015, have been painstakingly coaxed into 13 young specimens by staff in the nursery at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh.

And yesterday, one of the young trees - a Ginkgo biloba tree - was planted in the Japanese Valley at Benmore Botanic Garden, near Dunoon, to commemorate the anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

The Consul General of Japan in Edinburgh, Mr Nozomu Takaoka, joined the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) chair of the board of trustees Dominic Fry for the poignant duty and a tour of the gardens.

Mr Takaoka said: “As we recognise the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city of Hiroshima, Covid 19 continues to claim the lives of many around the world.

"Planting these Gingko trees, grown from the surviving seeds from Hiroshima in 1945, gives us great hope that life is strong and can regenerate; as well as serving as a powerful reminder of the need for world peace.

"I would like to commend the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, at Benmore, for sharing the legacy of Hiroshima, promoting the spirit of world peace and fortifying the existing bonds between Scotland and Japan at this critical juncture”.

Dominic Fry said it was an 'honour and a pleasure' to plant the tree.

He added: “Grown on at RBGE from ‘seeds of hope’, originally derived from a Gingko tree that survived the bombing of Hiroshima, this tree represents the much valued partnership and strong links between the four Gardens of RBGE and Japan.

"It is also a fine and beautiful symbol of resilience and survival in times of trial and uncertainty.”

Benmore is one of four RBGE gardens to benefit from seed collections from Japan. From seven expeditions since 2003, 531 species and 4,731 specimens of documented wild origin are now part of the Living Collections in the gardens.

A spokesman for RBGE said the introduction of samplings from the seeds of trees overseas

broadened the genetic base of cultivated material available for research and conservation - and also encouraged members of the public to visit and see trees not indigenous to Scotland or the UK.

Peter Baxter, curator of Benmore Botanic Garden, added: “This is an important day to reflect on our core work and the interdependencies essential in protecting the planet.

"Conservation is a global issue and the international network of botanic gardens, by sharing expertise, has a vital role to play."

He said the work was testament to 'a coming together of minds for the greater cause - the fight against the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis.'

"The Japanese collection is a major component of the outdoor Living Collection at Benmore," he said. "The planting of this young Ginkgo will become a reference point in our wider discussions about conservation and plant diplomacy.”

The RBGE spokesman said autumn was the most spectacular season to visit the plantings from Japan at Benmore.

"Enkianthus are now vibrant in yellow and scarlet foliage, sorbus are laden with a multitude of coloured berries and the area around the pond is a riot of hues as the flaming colours of the Japanese maples are reflected in the water," he said. "The beautiful, apricot-tinged, leaves of the katsura tree (Cercidiphyllum japonicum) present an unmistakeable scent of candyfloss."

The 120 acre site, north of Dunoon on the Cowal peninsula, is home to the famous Redwood Avenue, described as “probably the greatest entrance to any botanic garden” - adjacent to where the Ginkgo tree was planted - and an internationally important collection of wild origin rhododendrons. Other features include conservation plantings from Chile, Japan and Tasmania.