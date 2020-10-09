I HAVE friends who regularly march under one banner. They invariably return buoyed by the experience, surer than ever that independence is just around the corner. Hardly surprising, having spent the day with thousands of others of the same persuasion. Sure, it’s impressive, but they’re talking to the converted. What’s being done to win over the waverers whose support will be essential in a future referendum? When the undecided survey the current unedifying internal mix of squabbling, manoeuvring and personal grudges, they’re entitled to ask, “What’s going on here?”

The “once in a generation” tag attached to the 2014 referendum was always going to detach. As Harold Macmillan put it, “Events, dear boy, events,” will lead to a rerun sooner or later. Brexit, the pandemic and perceived incompetence and hostility at Westminster, are sufficiently significant events for the question to be asked again. The stakes will be incredibly high for unionists and nationalists alike. A prime minister who has lost most things, including credibility and grasp of reality will not wish to lose the Union.