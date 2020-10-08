New lockdown restrictions will be introduced in Scotland tomorrow evening.

Parts of the country will be told to follow stricter rules for the next 16 days in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

More than 3.4 million people in Scotland will experience some of the harshest measures with pubs and restaurants closed for at least the next three weekends.

But how do these lockdown restrictions affect your area?