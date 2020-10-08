NICOLA Sturgeon yesterday revealed a wave of tough new restrictions for parts of Scotland.

People living in the Central Belt will no longer be able to visit licensed premises at all, starting on Friday for 16 days.

Elsewhere, pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars will only be able to operate indoors from 6am to 6pm, for the service of food and non-alcoholic drinks only.

It comes following a continued rise in coronavirus cases across the country, with Scotland recorded more than 1000 cases on Wednesday.

But the announcement has left many people questioning whether they can continue to travel, have staycations, or go abroad.

Here’s what we know:

Can I go on holiday?

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney responded to that question.

He said: “Yes, but we ask people to take the greatest of care.

“That’s the principle piece of advice. Holiday plans can take their course, but people must exercise great care.

“And, of course, where they are going to areas of the country which may have, for example, a lesser prevalence of coronavirus, to be respectful of the fact that we don’t want to be any way responsible for the spread of the virus in other communities.”

Should I cancel my half-term break?

Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said people should not cancel any half-term breaks that they have planned.

However, she is advising not to travel outside of your health board region if you don’t need to.

People in other health board areas should not travel to Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley unless they need to.

Can I go on public transport?

The First Minister says that although there are not any mandatory travel restrictions, people in the Central Belt should not travel outside their local area and others shouldn't visit there "unless they need to".