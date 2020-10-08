Liam Fox has said he is “naturally disappointed” to have failed in his bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation.
The former International Trade Secretary is out of the running for the top WTO job, with the organisation on course to elect its first female director general.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, of Nigeria, and Yoo Myung-hee, of South Korea, are the two nominees up for consideration after progressing to the final stage.
The WTO announced their progress after a meeting of all 164 nominees this morning.
In a video statement, Dr Fox said: " I'm proud to have been nominated by the Prime Minister as the UK's nominee...
"Of course I’m naturally disappointed not to be continuing further in this process.
“It’s been an honour to take part in the selection process over the last few months, to make the arguments on the international stage that are critical to the future of the global trading system, such as renewed commitment to the multilateral rules-based system and about economic empowerment and sustainable development.
“I want to wish the remaining candidates all the very best for their campaigns and to sincerely thank everyone who has worked on my campaign.”
The East Kilbride-born politician had vowed to restore credibility and relevance to the World Trade Organisation, which has faced political turmoil recently.
US president Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the organisation, accusing it of conspiring with China and working against US interests.
